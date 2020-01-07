Iran reports 'tens' of missiles launched at Iraqi base housing US troops

Iranian state television has said Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops.

It was reported that the attack was a revenge operation for the US's assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday.

There has been no immediate comment from US forces.

Gen Soleimani's funeral was held in his hometown of Kerman in Iran on Tuesday, bringing to an end of three-days of mourning and opening the door to a potential reprisal attack.

Ain Assad air base is located in Iraq's western Anbar province.

It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the so-called Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation's name was "Marytr Soleimani".

It said the Guard's aerospace division, which controls Iran's missile program, launched the attack.