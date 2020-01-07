Jaded millennials urged to consider teaching

Jaded millennials looking for a career change are being targeted to boost the teaching workforce. Young professionals who want a job that is “rooted in purpose” should consider entering the classroom, it has been suggested. The call, by ministers and the Get Into Teaching campaign, came as a survey showed that many workers are considering a lifestyle change, such as switching jobs, often to find a more fulfilling role. England is currently facing a shortage of teachers, particularly in physics and maths, with the latest figures showing that the Government has missed its target for secondary school trainees for seven years running.

The poll, commissioned by Get Into Teaching, found that more than nine in 10 workers (91%) in their 20s and 30s are actively looking or considering changing their lifestyle, according to a poll. And of these, more than three-fifths (62%) want to switch jobs or careers in the near future. The survey, commissioned by the campaign, which encourages people to consider teaching as career, found that more than a third of those polled (39%) said their current job is not something they are particularly passionate about. In addition, more than two-thirds (68%) said they are likely to make a major change to their career in the near future. Almost half of those questioned (44%) said they would switch jobs before they turn 40 in order to have a more rewarding career, while a similar proportion (41%) want better long-term prospects, And more than two-thirds (68%) said that, if they were looking for a more fulfilling role in the future, teaching is something that could provide this. Nearly half (48%) agreed that teaching is a rewarding profession, while 46% think it is a career where you are continually learning and developing.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said anyone who wants a career that can have a “real impact” should consider teaching Credit: John Stillwell/PA