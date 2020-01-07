Javid sets March 11 date for ‘transformative’ first Budget

The first post-Brexit Budget will be on March 11, with Chancellor Sajid Javid promising a spending spree to help “left behind” parts of the country. With Brexit set for January 31, Mr Javid will explain how the UK can take advantage of the “huge opportunities” that he claimed will be presented by leaving the European Union. The Government is set to increase borrowing in order to fund promises made in the Tory election manifesto, with Mr Javid saying “the country voted for change” by backing Boris Johnson at the ballot box in December.

Chancellor Sajid Javid during a visit to Trafford Park in Manchester Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Promising an “infrastructure revolution” in his first Budget as Chancellor, Mr Javid indicated there would be up to £100 billion available for “transformative” projects across the country over the coming years. Speaking during a visit to the new £350 million Trafford Park tram line project in Manchester, Mr Javid said: “The country voted for change. There are still too many people in our great country that feel left behind and we are going to deliver that change.” Mr Javid will provide an economic update to the Cabinet on Tuesday before facing MPs in the Commons as they return from their Christmas break. “With this Budget we will unleash Britain’s potential – uniting our great country, opening a new chapter for our economy and ushering in a decade of renewal,” Mr Javid said.

Sajid Javid promised investment in ‘transformative’ infrastructure projects Credit: Peter Byrne/PA