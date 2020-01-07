- ITV Report
Judge threatens to send Harvey Weinstein to jail for using mobile phone in court as jury selection begins
The judge at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial threatened to send him to jail before his court case had barely begun after the former film producer violated a court order banning him from using his mobile phone.
The former movie mogul was in court as Judge James Burke ordered jury selection to begin as scheduled, rejecting a defence request for a “cooling-off period” after prosecutors in Los Angeles brought new charges against him on Monday.
The heavy publicity surrounding the case means jury selection could take weeks.
The judge also denied a request from prosecutors to revoke Weinstein’s bail and jail him until the trial is over, arguing the new case against him in Los Angeles increased his incentive to flee.
But while turning prosecutors down, the judge did threaten to jail Weinstein for using his mobile phone in the courtroom in violation of court rules.
“Mr Weinstein, is this really the way you want to end up in jail … by texting and violating a court order?” Judge Burke said, cutting off Weinstein before he could answer.
Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein has now been accused of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct by dozens of women, from famous actresses to assistants at his former company, that triggered the #MeToo movement.
Weinstein, who recently underwent back surgery, is charged in New York with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing a sex act on another woman in the city in 2006.
The 67-year-old has said any sexual activity was consensual.
Los Angeles prosecutors charged Weinstein on Monday with sexually assaulting two women there on successive nights during Oscars week in 2013.
Lawyers for Weinstein had no immediate comment on the new charges, though he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Los Angeles district attorney Jackie Lacey said the timing of the charges was unrelated to the New York trial.
She said the case took more than two years to build because the women were reluctant to provide all the information necessary, and the filing happened on the first business day when all the necessary people could gather.
There is some connection between the cases.
One of the Los Angeles accusers is expected to give evidence in the New York case to help prosecutors establish what they say was Weinstein’s pattern of forcing himself on young actresses and women trying to break into Hollywood.
Weinstein is expected to appear in court in California after his New York trial, Ms Lacey said.