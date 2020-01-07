Judge threatens to send Harvey Weinstein to jail for using mobile phone in court as jury selection begins

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court. Credit: AP

The judge at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial threatened to send him to jail before his court case had barely begun after the former film producer violated a court order banning him from using his mobile phone. The former movie mogul was in court as Judge James Burke ordered jury selection to begin as scheduled, rejecting a defence request for a “cooling-off period” after prosecutors in Los Angeles brought new charges against him on Monday. The heavy publicity surrounding the case means jury selection could take weeks.

Joan Illuzzi arrives at court Credit: Richard Drew/AP

The judge also denied a request from prosecutors to revoke Weinstein’s bail and jail him until the trial is over, arguing the new case against him in Los Angeles increased his incentive to flee. But while turning prosecutors down, the judge did threaten to jail Weinstein for using his mobile phone in the courtroom in violation of court rules. “Mr Weinstein, is this really the way you want to end up in jail … by texting and violating a court order?” Judge Burke said, cutting off Weinstein before he could answer. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein has now been accused of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct by dozens of women, from famous actresses to assistants at his former company, that triggered the #MeToo movement. Weinstein, who recently underwent back surgery, is charged in New York with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing a sex act on another woman in the city in 2006. The 67-year-old has said any sexual activity was consensual.

Jackie Lacey gives a press conference Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP