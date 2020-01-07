'More potential victims' of UK's 'most prolific rapist' Reynhard Sinaga come forward

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, is thought to have lured up to 190 men from outside Manchester clubs to his flat. Credit: GMP

More possible victims of the "UK's most prolific rapist" have contacted police following his jailing. Reynhard Sinaga, 36, is thought to have lured up to 190 men from the streets of Manchester into his city centre flat, where he drugged and sexually abused them. The former University of Manchester student was jailed for a minimum of 30 years for 159 sex offences against 48 men, including 136 rapes.

A dedicated hotline has been set up by police following Sinaga's sentencing on Monday. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a "dedicated incident room has seen a very positive response, with multiple calls being made since the sentencing of Reynhard Sinaga yesterday. "For operational reasons we are unable to give out specific numbers of calls made to the incident room or information made online via the Major Incident Public Portal at this time. "However, we can confirm that some of these reports relate to potential further victims of Sinaga." From the vantage point of his Manchester city centre apartment, Sinaga targeted lone, drunk young men and had become separated from friends or were on their way home after a night out.

Defendants often thought thought Sinaga had acted as a good Samaritan and offered them a place to stay. Credit: GMP

Once at his flat, he would offer his victim a spiked drink that would render them unconscious. He would then film himself sexually assaulting the men. Police believe there may be up to 190 victims due to the footage they seized during their investigation. The men were often unaware of the full horror of what had happened to them until they were contacted by officers.

Sinaga's bedroom in Manchester city centre. Credit: GMP

Defendants often thought thought Sinaga had acted as a good Samaritan and offered them a place to stay. CCTV footage shows the 36-year-old mature student prowling the streets looking for victims.

Sinaga often targeted drunk, lone men and would offer them a spiked drink. Credit: GMP

Many of his victims had attended university in the city and both Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Manchester offered support to anyone affected by the case. A University of Manchester spokesperson said: “The University has set up a dedicated confidential telephone line (+44(0)3301 289241) for anyone who feels they have been affected in any way by these events, or who knows someone who has."