- ITV Report
New York Governor rescues man from car crash on highway
An unlikely rescuer has helped cut free a man who had crashed his van in New York.
Governor Andrew Cuomo was on his way back from a lunch engagement when he came across the crash on a major highway in the city.
Before police had arrived on the scene the New York governor helped a man out of his crashed catering van.
Gov. Cuomo cut the man's seat belt before helping him down from the vehicle.
Fire officials told the New York Post no injuries were reported.