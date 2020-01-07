Passenger films wheel falling off landing gear as plane takes off in Canada

A concerned passenger filmed the moment a wheel fell off the landing gear of a plane when it took off from Montreal-Trudeau airport last week.

Video posted to Twitter by @caf_tom shows the wheel rolling and sparking before detaching from the rest of the plane.

The Air Canada flight AC8684, operated by Jazz Aviation, had 49 passengers on board and was forced to turn back from its destination of Bagotville.

A spokesperson for Jazz Aviation said one of the two wheels on the plane's left main landing gear did fall off but the pilot was able to land back in Montreal safely.