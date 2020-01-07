PM's refusal to hold Privy Council briefing about US assassination of Qassem Soleimani raises questions over legality

The Prime Minister has refused Jeremy Corbyn's request for an urgent Privy Council briefing about the US assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani (see letter obtained by ITV News).

Neither has Boris Johnson given an oral statement on the killing in the House of Commons.

Instead, that was done by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Inevitably, Johnson’s refusal to bring Corbyn into his confidence raises concerns not only about the legality of the assassination ordered by Trump but whether our security services believe the US President had sound reason to see Soleimani as a clear and present threat to US personnel.

Corbyn has no recourse.

Given the size of his majority, Johnson’s “no” gives no hope of appeal.