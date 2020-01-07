Rebecca Long-Bailey gives Jeremy Corbyn 10/10 on leadership but says she is not his continuity candidate

Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey has told ITV News she is not the Jeremy Corbyn continuity candidate - as she has been critically described - but said she gives his leadership ten out of ten.

Ms Long-Bailey, who announced her leadership bid on Monday evening following weeks of speculation, is being viewed by many as the candidate who will carry the torch of Corbynism into the next election.

Mr Corbyn announced he would stand down as Labour leader following the party's disastrous defeat in last month's general election.

"I'm not anybody’s continuity candidate," she told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand, but she did little to dispel those allegations.

Instead she praised Mr Corbyn, saying she is "proud of the fact that over the last four years I've been immersed in developing many of the policies that made it into the manifesto".