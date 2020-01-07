Record number of online child sexual abuse reports handled by charity

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) dealt with a record number of online child sexual abuse reports in 2019, as material showing illegal content increased by more than a quarter. Analysts at the charity processed some 260,400 reports in the last year, an increase of 14% from 2018 when it looked into 229,328 cases. Of these, 132,700 reports were found to contain images and/or videos of children being sexually abused, a 26% jump on the previous year. According to the organisation, every report contains between one and thousands of pieces of offending data, equating to millions of images and videos.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The IWF is the UK charity responsible for identifying and removing such illegal material from the internet, as well as offering a place for the people to report it anonymously. Chief executive Susie Hargreaves said that, as a society, we need a “heavy dose of reality” and must “face up to what’s right in front of us”. “What’s really shocking is that it’s all available on the open internet, or ‘clear web’,” she said. “That’s the everyday internet that we all use to do our shopping, search for information, and obtain our news. “Obviously, we know there’s child sexual abuse content on the dark web but right now it’s really a case of saying ‘We’ve got to get a grip on the epidemic on our open internet’, and now is the time to do it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.