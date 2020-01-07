Smoking cigarettes and vaping linked to ‘increased stroke risk’

Vapers who have also smoked tobacco may be at greater risk of stroke compared to people who only smoke cigarettes, new research suggests. Those who used both at the time of the study were almost two times (1.83) more likely to have a stroke, compared to those who only smoked cigarettes at the time, according to the study. And they were nearly three times (2.91) more likely than non-smokers to have a stroke, the research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine suggests. Compared with non-smokers, sole e-cigarette smoking was not linked to significantly different odds of stroke. However, if participants had former or current cigarette use, odds of stroke were significantly increased even when compared to current sole cigarette use, scientists say.

But Dr Lion Shahab of University College London, cautioned that it was not clear whether dual use of e-cigarettes, or switching to e-cigarettes from cigarettes, was a result of stroke or preceded it. The study calculated the adjusted odds ratios (AORs) for cerebrovascular events among the smokers. It suggests the AOR for stroke among those with current sole tobacco use was 1.59, and current vapers who were former cigarette users had an AOR of 2.54. The odds were almost three times higher in current dual users versus non-smokers. Compared with current tobacco smokers, vapers had lower odds of stroke (0.43), the research suggests. They suggest that switching from tobacco to e-cigarettes does not confer stroke benefits. Lead investigator Tarang Parekh, department of health administration and policy, at George Mason University in America, said: “It’s long been known that smoking cigarettes is among the most significant risk factors for stroke. “Our study shows that young smokers who also use e-cigarettes put themselves at an even greater risk. “This is an important message for young smokers who perceive e-cigarettes as less harmful and consider them a safer alternative. “We have begun understanding the health impact of e-cigarettes and concomitant cigarette smoking, and it’s not good.” He added that the findings indicate an “additive harmful effect of e-cigarettes on smokers’ blood vessels, hearts and brains”.

