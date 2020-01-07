Soleimani was a monster, says Trump, as pressure grows to disclose intelligence

US President Donald Trump has said his decision to order the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has saved a lot of lives, calling Gen Soleimani “a monster”. Mr Trump and his top advisers are under pressure to disclose more detail about the intelligence that led to the killing, which has greatly heightened tension with Tehran. Mr Trump said Tuesday that his decision saved American lives and that members of Congress will be briefed on the reasons for the US attack.

“We saved a lot of lives,” he said. “They were planning something.” So far, Mr Trump and top national security officials have justified the air strike with general statements about the threat posted by Gen Soleimani, who commanded proxy forces outside Iran and was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq. But the details have been scarce. Mr Trump said: “He’s been called a monster, and he was a monster, and he’s no longer a monster, he’s dead. “And that’s a good thing for a lot of countries. He was planning a very big attack, and a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped him and I don’t think anybody can complain about it.” Gen Soleimani was targeted while he was at an airport in Baghdad with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a veteran Iraqi militant who also was killed. Mr Trump said they were not in Baghdad to discuss holiday plans or visit a “’nice resort”, but were there to talk over “’bad business”. The lack of detail does not sit well with Democrats, who recall how President George W. Bush justified his invasion of Iraq by accusing Saddam Hussein of having non-existent weapons of mass destruction. Lawmakers in recent days have been pressing for more detail to explain why Mr Trump ordered the killing – a decision that previous administrations passed up because of fears it would unleash even more violence.

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran Credit: Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency/AP