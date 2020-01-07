Teenager convicted in Cyprus over gang rape claim can return home

Protesters shout slogans outside a court before the arrival of a 19 year-old British woman. Credit: AP

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus can return home after she was handed a four-month suspended jail sentence. The 19-year-old woman hugged her family and legal team and left court weeping, with her head in her hands, after she was sentenced for public mischief. Her family had raised fears she would suffer permanent damage to her mental health if she was sent to prison, having been diagnosed with PTSD.

Protesters shout slogans outside a court before the arrival of the 19 year-old British woman at court Credit: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

But she is free to return home after Judge Michalis Papathanasiou told her he was giving her a “second chance”. The judge told Famagusta District Court on Tuesday the four-month sentence would be suspended for three years. The teenager has been stuck on the island after claiming she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17. She was charged and spent about a month in prison before being granted bail in August.

People protested outside Downing Street Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA