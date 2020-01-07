Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper but denies murder

A teenager has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper but denies murder.

Newlywed Pc Harper, 28, died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a van on August 15 last year after responding to reports of a burglary near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

The alleged van driver, Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing by video link from Belmarsh prison wearing a black and white Puma sweatshirt.

When asked for his plea to a charge of manslaughter, he said: "Pardon, was that manslaughter?" before adding: "I plead guilty, guilty."