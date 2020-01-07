- ITV Report
Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper but denies murder
A teenager has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper but denies murder.
Newlywed Pc Harper, 28, died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a van on August 15 last year after responding to reports of a burglary near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.
The alleged van driver, Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing by video link from Belmarsh prison wearing a black and white Puma sweatshirt.
When asked for his plea to a charge of manslaughter, he said: "Pardon, was that manslaughter?" before adding: "I plead guilty, guilty."
Long denied Pc Harper's murder but admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.
A 17-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be identified, entered not guilty pleas to Pc Harper's manslaughter and conspiracy to steal.
The boy appeared in court by video link from Wetherby young offenders institute in a grey sweatshirt and wearing a crucifix around his neck.
Previously, another 17-year-old boy has entered not guilty pleas to manslaughter and conspiracy to steal.
A fourth defendant, Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, had admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.
The three teenagers are due to face a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from March 9.