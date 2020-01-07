- ITV Report
-
Toddler daughter of Australian firefighter presented with her father's helmet and posthumous medal at his funereal
The toddler daughter of a firefighter killed battling the bushfires in Australia has been presented with her father's helmet and his posthumous service medal at his funeral in Sydney.
Andrew O'Dwyer's 19-month-old daughter Charlotte, oblivious to where she was, played under her father's casket and was happy to try on his helmet when she was handed it by commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons.
As she arrived in the arms of her mother, Charlotte - her hair in pigtails - waved to the Rural Fire Service volunteers and representatives from other emergency service agencies as her father's casket was carried in a hearse to the church in Sydney.
Mr O'Dwyer, a 36-year-old volunteer firefighter, was killed alongside colleague Geoff Keaton, also a father of a 19-month-old child, when a tree fell in front of their truck, causing the vehicle to roll off the road as they headed out to fight the fierce blazes southwest of Sydney.
Mr Fitzsimmons paid tribute to Mr O'Dwyer during the service, describing him as a "genuine, decent guy, he loved family, loved brigade, loved outdoors, and loved serving his community."
"Andrew was absolutely an extremely hard worker, he was dedicated, he was truly loyal, I'm reliably informed by both Mill and the Brigade," he said in his eulogy.
"He had a habit of being stubborn from time to time, he was always wanting to get his own way, but as they say, in a good way."
The majority of the tens of thousands firefighters battling the catastrophic fires in Australia are volunteers. The Australian government announced a compensation scheme to help off-set loss of earnings after spending time away from jobs to battle the fires.
Many volunteer firefighters on employment benefits have had their payment suspended as they are unable to apply for the minimum number of jobs that they are required to in order to receive benefits.