Toddler daughter of Australian firefighter presented with her father's helmet and posthumous medal at his funereal

The toddler daughter of a firefighter killed battling the bushfires in Australia has been presented with her father's helmet and his posthumous service medal at his funeral in Sydney. Andrew O'Dwyer's 19-month-old daughter Charlotte, oblivious to where she was, played under her father's casket and was happy to try on his helmet when she was handed it by commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons.

Charlotte being presented with her late father's service medal and helmet. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service

As she arrived in the arms of her mother, Charlotte - her hair in pigtails - waved to the Rural Fire Service volunteers and representatives from other emergency service agencies as her father's casket was carried in a hearse to the church in Sydney. Mr O'Dwyer, a 36-year-old volunteer firefighter, was killed alongside colleague Geoff Keaton, also a father of a 19-month-old child, when a tree fell in front of their truck, causing the vehicle to roll off the road as they headed out to fight the fierce blazes southwest of Sydney.

Mr O'Dwyer with his daughter Charlotte. Credit: AP