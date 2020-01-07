Tomb Raider among British gaming triumphs celebrated in new Royal Mail stamps

Influential UK-designed games from the 1980s and 1990s are being celebrated by Royal Mail in a new set of 12 stamps. Tomb Raider, which was created by developers in Derby and went onto to became a global franchise selling more than 74 million copies worldwide, is among the country’s selected creative successes. The new set includes four stamps presented in a Miniature-Sheet, chronicling protagonist Lara Croft through the years.

The collection includes four stamps of Tomb Raider, from between 1996-2013 Credit: Royal Mail/PA

“The UK has been at the forefront of the video games industry for decades,” said Royal Mail’s Philip Parker. “In the 1980s and 90s young designers grappled with coding on the new microcomputers and set the template for the industry with iconic games. “We celebrate some of their landmark creations on stamps.” Space trading title Elite, the Dizzy series and 1989’s Populous complete the set, as well as Scottish-made Lemmings, Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout and Worms.

The set also includes Elite, Dizzy, Populous, Lemmings, Micro Machines, Sensible Soccer, Wipeout and Worms Credit: Royal Mail/PA