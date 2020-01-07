- ITV Report
-
UK's most prolific rapist and Soleimani funeral dominate front pages
The Persian Gulf crisis and the jailing of Britain’s worst rapist dominate the papers on Tuesday.
The Times leads with the Ministry of Defence sending an emergency evacuation team to lift British citizens out of Iraq.
The Daily Telegraph reports on US troops being pulled out of Baghdad.
The Financial Times leads on the price of oil rising amid the Persian Gulf crisis.
And the i says the UK is “caught between Trump and Europe” as the tensions continue.
Meanwhile, several papers lead with the jailing of Britain’s worst ever rapist, Reyhnard Sinaga, including the Daily Mirror and Metro.
And The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mail say Sinaga might have preyed on almost 200 young men.
In other news, the Daily Express reports there will be a “massive spending spree” in Boris Johnson’s Brexit budget.