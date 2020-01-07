- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Dry with bright or sunny spells for many
This Evening and Tonight: Very windy at first across central and northern areas, whilst outbreaks of rain, some heavy, move south and ease. Clear spells following, but also blustery showers in the north where some will be wintry, particularly over hills.
Wednesday: Many areas dry with bright or sunny spells, but cloudier in the south with further rain later. Scattered showers in the north, where it will remain very windy.