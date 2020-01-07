- ITV Report
UK weather: Mild temperatures with wind and rain
Rain across the northwest will spread southeastwards through Tuesday. The rain will be heaviest across higher ground in the north and west.
Southern and eastern parts will turn cloudier through the day, but some parts should remain dry throughout.
Winds will continue to strengthen for all, with severe gales expected across western Scotland and parts of northern England.
A very mild day, particularly in the east, with a high of 15 Celsius (59F).