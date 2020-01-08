At least 170 killed as Ukrainian aircraft crashes near airport in Iran’s capital

Debris is seen from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. Credit: AP

A Ukrainian aircraft carrying at least 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all on board, state television reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the TV station reported, without elaborating. An investigation team was at the site of the crash in south-western outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said. “After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” he said. “An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

Rescue workers at the scene of a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. Credit: Mohammad Nasir/APi

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later told state TV all those on board were killed in the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead. State TV earlier had previously said there were 180 passengers and crew aboard. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterwards, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Associated Press journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of debris scattered across farmland. The dead lay among shattered pieces of the aircraft. Rescuers in masks shouted over the noise of hovering helicopters as they worked. The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

Debris from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. Credit: Mohammad Nasiri/AP