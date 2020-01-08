Boris Johnson to face questions from MPs on deepening crisis in Gulf

Boris Johnson will face questions from MPs on the deepening crisis in the Gulf as he takes his first Prime Minister’s Questions since the General Election. The PM came under fire for his failure to address the Commons on the Iran situation on Tuesday, with Jeremy Corbyn accusing him of “hiding behind” the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Mr Johnson has been accused of being slow to respond to the crisis – not returning from his new year break on the private Caribbean island of Mustique until the weekend. However, he chaired a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the issue and held a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

The PM’s Commons appearance comes after the Defence Secretary said the Government was putting in place “urgent measures” to protect British nationals and interests amid rising tensions in the region. Mr Wallace said non-essential personnel had been moved out of Baghdad while Royal Navy warships and military helicopters were on heightened readiness to assist if needed. In a Commons statement on Tuesday afternoon, he again appealed for all sides to “de-escalate” after the killing of the Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike. At the same time he defended the right of the US to act in self-defence, saying Gen Soleimani had been in neighbouring Iraq when he was hit to “co-ordinate murder and attacks on US citizens”.

British forces in the Middle East Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Wallace said the safety and security of UK nationals and interests in the region were of “paramount concern”. Non-essential personnel had been relocated from Baghdad to the military base at Camp Taji, north of the Iraqi capital, while the Department of Transport was reviewing its advice to British shipping on a daily basis. “At the same time, Defence are changing the readiness of our forces – including helicopters and ships on stand-by to assist if the need arises,” he said. “As part of prudent planning, a small team has been sent to the region to provide additional situational awareness and contingency planning assistance.”

