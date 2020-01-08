- ITV Report
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from life as senior royals
Harry and Meghan have signalled their intention to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent.
The pair will continue to "fully support" the Queen, whilst splitting their time between both the United Kingdom and North America, where they have just spent several weeks on holiday.
Announcing their resignation from front line royal duties, the couple revealed the decision comes after "many months of reflection and internal discussions".
The couple will continue to "honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages" after standing down.
What happens next? ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship explains the significance of the announcement
Speculation has been mounting for weeks over the couple's future, following their emotional appearance in an ITV documentary with Tom Bradby.
They believe splitting their time between the UK and North America will "enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
The Buckingham Palace statement said they would share "full details of this exciting next step in due course".
It is anticipated they will continue to work with other members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge.
The couple thanked the public for their "continued support" in light of the decision.
Earlier this year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the Royal Foundation which William and Harry had set up for their charity work.
The couple split from the Royal Foundation created with Harry's brother, William, amid speculation of a rift growing between the pair.
Harry and Meghan have become increasingly private since the birth of their son, Archie. The duchess opted to have a birth private from the public gaze, unlike her sister-in-law, Kate.