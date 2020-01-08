Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from life as senior royals

The couple will 'step back' from their senior roles in the royal family. Credit: PA

Harry and Meghan have signalled their intention to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent. The pair will continue to "fully support" the Queen, whilst splitting their time between both the United Kingdom and North America, where they have just spent several weeks on holiday. Announcing their resignation from front line royal duties, the couple revealed the decision comes after "many months of reflection and internal discussions". The couple will continue to "honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages" after standing down.

What happens next? ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship explains the significance of the announcement

Speculation has been mounting for weeks over the couple's future, following their emotional appearance in an ITV documentary with Tom Bradby. They believe splitting their time between the UK and North America will "enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." The Buckingham Palace statement said they would share "full details of this exciting next step in due course".

The couple have said they will continue to support the royal family. Credit: PA