Iran's rulers wanted revenge so badly - they struck back the moment mourning for Soleimani ended

Such was the people’s clamour for revenge, Iran’s rulers felt they had to strike back the moment the three-day official mourning period for Qassem Soleimani expired.

The ballistic missiles were fired at 1.20am, the same time that Soleimani was killed in a drone strike here in Baghdad last Friday.

The salvo was unleashed when US forces would have been at their most ready. All their bases in Iraq have state of the art defences, including bunkers.

Most of the missiles were aimed at the huge al-Asad base way out in the desert of Anbar Province.

It’s an isolated place, meaning the chances of collateral civilian casualties were virtually nil. The Iranians may also have chosen it because President Trump visited the place on Boxing Day 2018.

Several missiles were also fired at a US base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan. Some appear to have been wildly inaccurate.