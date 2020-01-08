Iran's strategy: Short term reaction - long term revenge

The Iranian government and leadership is not a monolithic bloc - there are many layers. (Right: Supreme Leader Ayatollah) Credit: AP

The Iranian government and leadership is not a monolithic bloc, despite how it is written and spoken about in the West. There are a many layers and indeed many narratives and opinions within it. In this sense it is very different to Arab regimes where often it is the will and decisions of one man or one family that dictates the course of events. How Tehran has calibrated its response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani has been filtered, deliberated and decided upon through a myriad of concerns, impulses and fears - both immediate and long term.

Troops outside an airbase in Iraq. (File photo) Credit: AP

If there is one thing that modern history has demonstrated about the Iranian regime's domestic and regional ambitions and priorities is that it’s most profound strategic choices are almost always made and calculated in the longer term, and that short term political and military actions are almost always aimed at boosting and massaging immediate domestic political opinion. It’s hard not to see the events of the last 24 hours though that prism. The missile attack on the two US bases in Iraq - and the comments by senior Iranian officials that accompanied - was in part about maintaining the Iranian leadership’s political credibility and show of strength both domestically and regionally. Not reacting by hitting American targets would have been a far more dangerous show of weakness and fear. But the manner of the strike, by targeting the airbases but not American personnel was also about maintaining Iranian “threat credibility” whilst not provoking a devastating American response and a wider direct war with the USA.

Within hours of the strike, Iran’s Foreign Minister was describing the missile attacks on the US bases in Iraq as “proportionate measures in self-defence” under the UN Charter, adding: “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression." Both sides want to avoid a direct and large scale military conflict, hence President Trump’s reaction after the Iranian strikes - also via Twitter that - “All is well”.

