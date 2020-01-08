Sir Keir Starmer takes lead in Labour leadership race and has enough backing to reach next stage

Sir Keir Starmer has taken an early lead in the race to be the next Labour leader.

This morning (Wednesay 8th) the party published the first running tally of nominations from MPs and MEPs.

It shows that shadow Brexit secretary Starmer has already gathered the required 22 backers, with his total at 23.

Unsurprisingly, some of the names include high-profile Remainers such as David Lammy, who supported Sir Keir's efforts to push the party towards advocating a second referendum.

But that policy has been questioned in the wake of the party's haemorrhaging seats in its Brexit-backing heartlands.