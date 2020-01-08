Sir Keir Starmer takes lead in Labour leadership race and has enough backing to reach next stage
Sir Keir Starmer has taken an early lead in the race to be the next Labour leader.
This morning (Wednesay 8th) the party published the first running tally of nominations from MPs and MEPs.
It shows that shadow Brexit secretary Starmer has already gathered the required 22 backers, with his total at 23.
Unsurprisingly, some of the names include high-profile Remainers such as David Lammy, who supported Sir Keir's efforts to push the party towards advocating a second referendum.
But that policy has been questioned in the wake of the party's haemorrhaging seats in its Brexit-backing heartlands.
In second place is the left's preferred candidate, Rebecca Long Bailey. She has been named the 'continuity candidate', and yesterday rated Jeremy Corbyn's leadership "10 out of 10" in an interview with me on ITV News.
Almost all of her declared supporters are new MPs, which suggests the battle to get left-wing candidates selected in key seats before the election has paid off.
Jess Phillips currently has 6 nominations, with Lisa Nandy on 2 and Emily Thornberry on 1.
The sixth candidate, Clive Lewis, has yet to receive any nominations but his team say half a dozen MPs have already publicly supported him.
Further running tallies will be published each day, with MPs having until the 13th January to nominate their preferred candidate. Ultimately, it'll be up to members, the unions, and registered supporters to decide who the winner is.