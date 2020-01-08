Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Middle East crisis and British teenager in Cyprus feature on front pages

With Iran’s missile strikes on Iraq happening after deadline time last night, Wednesday’s front pages feature an assortment of topics.

The Guardian leads on the Iran situation, saying hundreds of British troops are ‘on standby’ for the crisis.

The Independent splashes with an ex-SAS chief warning the Middle East could be engulfed in a “devastating” new war.

And Metro leads on Boris Johnson missing the Commons Q&A despite the Iran crisis.

In other news, the Daily Mirror leads with the “end of the nightmare” for the British teenager freed to return home after her trial in Cyprus concerning her gang rape allegations.

The Times splashes on Boris Johnson telling cabinet to abandon a range of projects started by his predecessors.

The Daily Mail says there is anger over FA Cup broadcast rights being sold to a betting firm.

EU warnings to Britain over the rights of EU citizens in the UK after Brexit is the splash in The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express carries a story on emergency workers being attacked by thugs while doing their jobs.

