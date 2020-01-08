The fight will go on to clear my name, says Cyprus gang-rape case teenager

The British teenager found guilty of lying about a gang rape in Cyprus has arrived back in the UK with her mother.

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has arrived back in the UK – vowing to clear her name. The 19-year-old woman was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for three years, on Tuesday by a judge who said he was giving her a “second chance”. She hugged her family and legal team and left Famagusta District Court in Paralimni weeping, with her head in her hands, after she was sentenced for public mischief. Her mother shouted “She’s coming home” to supporters outside before flying with her daughter to Heathrow Airport on Tuesday night.

Supporters of the British teenager demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Lewis Power QC, the teenager’s lawyer, said her legal team would be challenging her conviction and were prepared to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights. The young woman, from Derbyshire, told the Sun: “I am innocent and the fight will go on to clear my name. “It’s been a nightmare for me, Mum and everyone. Now I just want to be with my friends and family. “What kept me going was my family and the amazing support of my friends and all other people who got in contact to say they believed me.” The teenager was stuck on the Mediterranean island for almost five months after claiming she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the town of Ayia Napa on July 17. She was charged and spent about a month in prison before being granted bail in August. The dozen young men and boys, aged between 15 and 20, arrested over the incident were freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster