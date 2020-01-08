The moment of truth for President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House. Credit: AP

The news broke at around 6.30pm Washington time that US bases in Iraq were under Iranian ballistic missile attack. In a city weary of debating Middle East wars there was a sense of deep alarm and foreboding. America is facing the possibility of being dragged into a cauldron of conflict with a powerful country it has long viewed with deep suspicion and hostility. The President huddled with his advisers in the White House. Then came his tweet that suggested that Iran’s missile salvo had not been been as destructive as feared.

It raises the possibility that President Trump may not feel compelled to respond with a bombing raid or missile attack on Iranian targets, a further escalation that would put the two nations on an irreversible path to war. But this remains a supremely dangerous moment. It is likely the last opportunity to pull out of the cycle of escalation. Will the regime in Iran now feel Qassem Suleimani’s death has been sufficiently avenged? Will the White House be able to argue that deterrence has been established without a military response? The Iranians have offered - in a striking combination of military aggression and diplomacy - an olive branch of sorts. The Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the attack had concluded.

