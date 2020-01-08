UK weather: A three way split of showers, cold and brighter spells

A three-way split across the UK today.

Scotland will see a much colder day with sunshine and blustery showers, moving through quickly on brisk westerly winds. Showers will fall as rain for many with a mixture of sleet and snow over the higher hills and mountains.

Central swathes of the UK will also feel colder, but winds will be lighter and there will be plenty of sunny spells.

Southern counties will start the day murky with low cloud and patchy fog. Some brighter spells are possible for a time but skies will become cloudier for most, with rain reaching the southwest during the afternoon. Winds will be lighter here and it will be a mild day with a top temperature of 13 Celsius (55 F).