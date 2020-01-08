- ITV Report
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants 'unprecedented' trade deal by end of 2020
The president of the European Commission has said the EU is "ambitious" that a new, "unprecedented" trade deal can be reached with the UK by the end of 2020.
Ursula von der Leyen, who was recently elected to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the Commission, said the EU is "ready to work day and night to get as much done within the time frame that we have".
She is in London, along with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, to meet Boris Johnson and discuss how a trade deal can be reached within 11 months.
When the UK leaves the European Union on January 31, the two sides have until the end of 2020 to agree a new trade deal before the transition period ends.
Despite optimism on both sides, Ms von der Leyen conceded that "without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership".
"We will have to prioritise," she warned, but added: "We are prepared to design a new partnership with zero tariffs, zero quotas, zero dumping - a partnership that goes well beyond trade and is unprecedented in scope."
Ms von der Leyen said January 31 - Britain's exit day - would be a "tough and emotional day".
But she added: "When the sun rises again on February 1, the United Kingdom and the European Union will still be the best of friends and partners."
She ensured the audience that ties between the UK and the European Union will continue to be "unbreakable", but she said there would be "consequences" to Brexit.
"Our partnership cannot and will not be the same as before," she said.
"It will not be as close as before because with every choice comes a consequence. With every decision, comes a trade-off.
"Without the free movement of people, you cannot have the free movement of capital, goods and services.
"Without a level playing field on environment, labour and state aid, you cannot have the highest quality access to the world's largest single market.
"The more divergence there is, the more distant the partnership will be."
Earlier on Wednesday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, who will also attend the meeting, said: "We believe it can be done, let's be positive, let's be optimistic, let's get that trade deal in place."
He explained that today's Downing Street meeting will focus on how the two sides can "ensure we do have that trade deal in place" but said fine details won't be discussed.