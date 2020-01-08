European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants 'unprecedented' trade deal by end of 2020

The president of the European Commission has said the EU is "ambitious" that a new, "unprecedented" trade deal can be reached with the UK by the end of 2020.

Ursula von der Leyen, who was recently elected to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the Commission, said the EU is "ready to work day and night to get as much done within the time frame that we have".

She is in London, along with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, to meet Boris Johnson and discuss how a trade deal can be reached within 11 months.

When the UK leaves the European Union on January 31, the two sides have until the end of 2020 to agree a new trade deal before the transition period ends.

Despite optimism on both sides, Ms von der Leyen conceded that "without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership".