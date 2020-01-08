What next for Harry and Meghan after their bombshell announcement?

Harry and Meghan made the announcement in a Buckingham Palace statement. Credit: PA

There are so many questions after tonight's bombshell announcement from Harry and Meghan. Their intention to "step back as 'senior' members of the royal family" basically means they are resigning from their grandmother's firm. And whilst they do not have much time for large parts of the media, I understand the bigger issue behind this dramatic decision is the poor relationship they have with the rest of Harry's family. Yes, they said they will "fully support" the Queen going forward in their new role - but what kind of role is it that they will now have?

They will spend time in the UK and in the USA and Canada but will they continue their work with the Sussex Foundation? They could continue to champion its causes and its his aims but it would be hard to give the Foundation a 'royal' title. What does Prince Harry do about the position he holds as number seven in the line of succession? Do they keep their "HRH" titles? And who pays for their protection - which current comes out of taxpayer-funded police budgets?

