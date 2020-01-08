Wiley threatens to attack Stormzy’s mother in new track

Wiley has threatened to attack Stormzy’s mother as the feud between the two British rappers escalates. Wiley, dubbed the Godfather of Grime, criticised Stormzy for working with Ed Sheeran on the number one single Own It. The 40-year-old released the track Eediyat Skengman and accused 26-year-old Stormzy of using grime to further his career.

Wiley, dubbed the Godfather of Grime, has released a new track in his feud with Stormzy Credit: Ian West/PA

In response, Stormzy shared his own song titled Disappointed in which he calls Wiley an “old man” with “a death wish”. Wiley has now responded again. In his latest track, titled Eediyat Skengman 2 and shared on his Twitter page, the veteran rapper accuses Stormzy of owing him a “lump sum” and asks his rival and his mother to “come and see me”. Wiley adds: “If I see your mum at Croydon market, I’m going to rip that weave off her head.” A weave is a type of hair extension. Stormzy’s mother, Abigail Owuo, appeared in her son’s music video for the 2015 song Know Me From.

Stormzy’s feud with fellow rapper Wiley appears to have escalated again Credit: Ian West/PA