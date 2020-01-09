Brake dust ‘as bad as diesel exhaust fumes for immune system’

Metal particles released by worn-out brake pads may have the same harmful effects on the immune system as diesel exhaust fumes, according to new research.

Lab tests have shown dust from the component can cause inflammation of the lungs and reduce the ability of immune cells to kill bacteria, increasing the risk of respiratory infections.

The effects of air pollution particles from diesel emissions have been well documented, with studies linking the exhaust fumes to lung cancer, various respiratory illnesses and decreased lung function.

A team from King’s College London now believes brake dust could be contributing not only to endless coughs and colds among city dwellers, but also to more serious illnesses like pneumonia or bronchitis.

Dr Ian Mudway, who led the research at the MRC Centre for Environment and Health at King’s College London, said: “At this time the focus on diesel exhaust emissions is completely justified by the scientific literature, but we should not forget, or discount, the importance of other components, such as metals from mechanical abrasion, especially from brakes.

“There is no such thing as a zero-emission vehicle and as regulations to reduce exhaust emissions kick in, the contribution from these sources are likely to become more significant.”