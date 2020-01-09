Eva Green and Caitlin Moran films to open and close Glasgow Film Festival

Premieres of a film starring Eva Green as an astronaut and an adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s How To Build A Girl will open and close the Glasgow Film Festival. The 16th annual festival will open on February 26 with the UK premiere of Proxima, the latest drama from award-winning Alice Winocour, director of Augustine and Disorder. Casino Royale star Green plays a woman torn between professional ambition and the demands of motherhood as she trains for a one-year mission aboard the International Space Station alongside colleagues including American Nasa veteran Mike (Matt Dillon). The festival will close on March 8, International Women’s Day, with the UK premiere of How To Build A Girl, a big screen adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s semi-autobiographical bestseller.

Beanie Feldstein stars in How To Build A Girl Credit: Lionsgate/PA

Beanie Feldstein stars as Johanna Morrigan, a 16-year-old extrovert from the outskirts of Wolverhampton who yearns to make a name for herself and answers an advert seeking “hip young gunslinger” journalists for a cool London music magazine. Directed by Coky Giedroyc, its stars include Chris O’Dowd, Alfie Allen and Dame Emma Thompson and cameos from the likes of Lily Allen, Jameela Jamil, Alexei Sayle, Michael Sheen, Sue Perkins and Gemma Arterton. Moran said: “It is the greatest thrill of my life to finally unleash Beanie Feldstein as the noble, swashbuckling Sex Pirate Johanna Morrigan at the Glasgow Film Festival – and to have the honour of closing this joyous cinematic explosion means the whole audience can come straight to the nearest pub with me, and celebrate the hotness of Alfie Allen as John Kite. “Unless Glasgow’s gone off that kind of thing since last time I was there. Which I doubt.”

