- ITV Report
Royals to work 'at pace' with governments to find 'workable solution' to Harry and Meghan's decision to quit
The Royal family has said it will work "at pace" with different governments to find "workable solutions" to Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from front line royal duties.
ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reported that the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William will be involved in discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
He reports that "governments" - which are anticipated to include the governments in both the UK, Canada and also the US - will be involved.
The couple announced through a personal message they plan to "step back" as senior royals and divide their time between the UK and North America.
However it is understood neither the monarch, nor Prince Charles or Prince William were told in advance this statement was due to be issued.
Senior royals are said to have been left "hurt" and "deeply disappointed" by the announcement.
Harry and Meghan said in their ground-breaking personal statement they will work to become "financially independent", while continuing to "fully support" the Queen.
A palace response was rushed out shortly after the couple made their statement public.
"Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," a palace spokeswoman said.
"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."