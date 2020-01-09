How the rubber hand illusion could help people overcome OCD

The rubber hand illusion could help people with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) overcome the condition, a new study suggests.

Researchers tested whether it was possible to help patients by contaminating a false hand with fake faeces – a procedure they call multisensory stimulation therapy.

In the rubber hand illusion someone places both hands in front of them on a table, either side of a partition so they cannot see their right hand.

The illusionist – in this case, the scientist – strokes both the fake hand and hidden right hand using a paintbrush.

After several minutes the individual often reports a sensation of touch from the fake hand as though it was their own.

Lead author Dr Baland Jalal teamed up with neuroscientist VS Ramachandran and researchers at Harvard University.