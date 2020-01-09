Iran investigators claim Ukrainian plane never called for help

The crew of the Ukrainian passenger aircraft that crashed near Tehran did not make a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down, Iran investigators say.

Iran’s civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report a day after the crash of the Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board.

The investigators also said that the plane was engulfed in fire before it crashed.

The crash caused a massive explosion when the plane hit the ground, likely because the aircraft had been fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kyiv, Ukraine, the report said.