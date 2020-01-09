- ITV Report
-
Jail for suspected hare hunter who led police on 100mph chase across farmland
A man who led police across on a high-speed chase across muddy fields in rural Cambridgeshire has been jailed for two months.
Nelson Hedges from Guildford raced around country lanes and farmland near Isleham in January last year at speeds approaching 100mph.
He was suspected of hare coursing, which involves the pursuit of hares with hunting dogs.
The chase came after police attempted to stop Hedges in a mud-covered Mazda Tribute, however, he evaded their attempts by mounting a pavement and driving off.
Hedges drove at speeds of nearly 100mph in a 40mph zone and darted across two junctions without stopping, before driving onto a field in a bid to escape, causing an estimated £200 worth of damage to crops.
Officers eventually caught up with him as he drove up a hill before detaining him and taking him into custody.
He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation, £500 in costs and handed a ten-year criminal behaviour order.
Under the conditions of the order he is banned from driving or being carried in a four-wheel drive vehicle within Cambridgeshire until 2030.
Hedges must also not be with hunting dogs, and must have written permission to be on land within Cambridgeshire until the order ends.
DC Tom Nuttall of Cambridgeshire Police said: "Hedges was so intent to make off from police he drove at ridiculous speeds and straight through junctions, risking the safety of other road users.
"I’m grateful to the member of the public who called to report their concerns.
"Tipoffs like these help us target those causing problems in rural areas - we remain committed to tackling these kind of offences."