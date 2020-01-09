Jail for suspected hare hunter who led police on 100mph chase across farmland

A man who led police across on a high-speed chase across muddy fields in rural Cambridgeshire has been jailed for two months.

Nelson Hedges from Guildford raced around country lanes and farmland near Isleham in January last year at speeds approaching 100mph.

He was suspected of hare coursing, which involves the pursuit of hares with hunting dogs.

The chase came after police attempted to stop Hedges in a mud-covered Mazda Tribute, however, he evaded their attempts by mounting a pavement and driving off.

Hedges drove at speeds of nearly 100mph in a 40mph zone and darted across two junctions without stopping, before driving onto a field in a bid to escape, causing an estimated £200 worth of damage to crops.

Officers eventually caught up with him as he drove up a hill before detaining him and taking him into custody.