SNP says Scotland has right to ‘alternative future’ ahead of UK Brexit talks

SNP ministers will insist Scotland has the “right to choose an alternative future” as they travel to London for talks with the UK Government over Brexit. Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell will take part in talks with UK Government ministers and counterparts from the Welsh administration. It is the first meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) on EU Negotiations since Boris Johnson won a majority in December’s general election, a vote which paves the way for the UK to formally quit the European Union at the end of this month. But the meeting takes place the day after MSPs at Holyrood voted to reject the UK Withdrawal Agreement Bill by 92 to 29.

Mr Russell has already told MSPs that the relationship between Holyrood and Westminster is at a “low ebb” – and is deteriorating further – following Mr Johnson’s election victory. Speaking ahead of Thursday’s discussions, he insisted: “The current hard deal Brexit proposed by the UK Government will impose significant damage on the people and economy of Scotland hitting employment and living standards.” Mr Russell argued: “Short of EU membership, it is in the best interests of Scotland to remain in the European single market and customs union – which is around eight times bigger than the UK market – to safeguard jobs and provide guarantees on workers’ rights and environmental standards.

