Two men plead guilty to drug offences following cocaine seizure worth more than £20 million

Baldev Singh Sahota and Shakti Gupta pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two men are facing lengthy jail sentences after police made one of the largest ever land seizures of cocaine in the UK. Officers discovered a stash of Class A drugs worth more than £20 million after they stopped a van and searched a property in Birmingham in December.

Police seized a haul of cocaine, MDMA, and cutting agent. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police carried out an intelligence-led stop of a van on the A45 where they discovered 165kg of cocaine hidden among pallets of frozen food. The driver, 53-year-old Baldev Singh Sahota, was arrested at the scene. Officers then searched an address at an industrial estate in the Hockley area of the city where they uncovered a further 4kg of cocaine and MDMA, as well as 1kg of cutting agent - used to dilute drugs. Police arrested 34-year-old Shakti Gupta at the property. On Thursday, the pair pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. The pair will be sentenced on February 7.

Detectives believe large quantities of the drugs were destined for supply in London. Credit: Metropolitan Police