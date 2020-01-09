DUP indicates it will back deal to restore Stormont powersharing in Northern Ireland

Simon Coveney and Julian Smith urged the parties to sign up to the deal. Credit: PA

The DUP has signalled support for a deal to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland tabled by the UK and Irish governments. Party leader Arlene Foster said it represented a basis to re-establish the devolved institutions in a "fair and balanced way". Sinn Fein, the other party whose buy-in is a must, has called a meeting of its ruling council on Friday to deliberate on the proposals to resolve long running wrangles on issues such as the Irish language. Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said the party is "studying the text and will give it careful consideration".

ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery said both the UK and Irish governments have made it clear this draft deal is a "last chance" to get Stormont back up and running and asks if Northern Ireland's political parties "can sell the compromises" in the deal to their members

In a bold move, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has asked for the Assembly to be recalled on Friday in the hope the parties will turn up and sign up to the deal. Friday is due to see a strike by healthcare workers in the region. Mr Smith said there was a major financial package on offer from the Government, which would mean strike action would not need to go ahead if the parties restored the institutions. If Friday goes as the governments intend it, Northern Ireland could finally have a new government, three years after the last DUP/Sinn Fein-led coalition collapsed. "Now is decision time," said Mr Smith. "We have had three years of talks, finally there is good deal on the table that all parties can support and on that basis I have tonight written to the speaker of this Assembly and asked him to recall it tomorrow to enable the restoration of the executive before the weekend. "I urge all parties to come here tomorrow and serve the people of Northern Ireland."

It is hoped the draft deal will get Stormont back up and running after three years. Credit: PA

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the deal was "filled with compromises". Mr Coveney said the people needed to tell their politicians to take the opportunity and seal the deal. "It's now time their politicians stepped up and fully represented their constituents," he said. "It's time to show leadership and get back to powersharing in Stormont." The deal represents the governments' joint assessment of how long-standing wrangles on issues such as the Irish language can be resolved. The document includes:

A new office for identity and cultural expression will promote diversity and inclusion.

Commissioners will protect the Irish and Ulster Scots languages which are cherished by Sinn Fein and the DUP.

The petition of concern, which was originally designed to protect minority rights in Assembly votes, will be reformed into a means of building consensus and will not be used as a veto by any one party.

Improvements in how civil servants, special advisers and ministers conduct themselves following a botched green energy scheme which led to the Assembly collapse.

More time to appoint a replacement if a Stormont First or deputy First Minister resigns, as Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness did three years ago, bringing down the institutions.