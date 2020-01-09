MPs approve Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as Withdrawal Agreement Bill clears Commons

The UK's exit from the EU moved a step closer after Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill passed in the House of Commons. On its third reading, MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) by 330 votes to 231, a majority of 99. The Labour benches were virtually empty and the result was met with huge cheers on the Tory side after the result was announced to the chamber.

The victory for the Prime Minister followed a large influx of Tory MPs in last month's general election. It marks a stark contrast to previous attempts, when the Conservatives failed to command an overall parliamentary majority in the chamber. The Bill, which paves the way for Brexit on January 31, will now go to the Lords – where it could face a more difficult passage as Mr Johnson does not have a majority in the upper chamber. The Government faced continued criticism over the issue of allowing unaccompanied child refugees to continue to be reunited with their families in the UK after exit day.

Timetable until the UK leaves the EU. Credit: PA Graphics

The previous government had accepted an amendment from Labour peer Lord Dubs seeking continued protections for child refugees after Brexit but, following his election victory, Mr Johnson re-drafted the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill and withdrew his commitment. A new Conservative MP used his maiden speech to defend the Government’s decision. Tory David Simmonds said, while it is clear that issues around the resettlement of vulnerable children are “very much in the minds of many members”, it is “absolutely right” that these issues are for the Immigration Bill, rather than the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

