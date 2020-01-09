UK weather: Cold and damp in the north with hope of sunshine for the south

After a wet and windy night for some, outbreaks of rain and hill snow will linger across northeast England and southeast Scotland. This will ease for a time although it will remain cold and damp through much of the day.

Elsewhere, it will turn drier and less windy with some sunshine, the best of which will be found across central and northern Scotland. Southern counties of England and Wales will see heavy, and possibly thundery showers returning through the afternoon with winds strengthening again along some English Channel coasts.

Temperatures will be mild in the south with highs of 13 Celsius (55F), whilst northern areas will struggle in mid to high single figures.