Universities should take better action on harassment and misconduct – watchdog

Universities could face sanctions if they fail to deal with reports of harassment and sexual misconduct. Students who face unwanted behaviour are often not getting the support they need, and systems for reporting incidents are not clear or effective, according to the Office for Students (OfS). The watchdog has set out a proposed list of expectations for universities and colleges, which says institutions should have proper policies in place to address complaints and make it clear to students and staff how they can report concerns. Those that fail to do so could potentially be found to be in breach of their registration conditions and face action, such as a fine, or even having their registration revoked.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The OfS’s proposals, which are now open for consultation, say there continues to be “widespread reports of ongoing cases of harassment and sexual misconduct which are not being adequately addressed by providers”. It adds: “In particular, there is evidence of a lack of consistent and effective systems, policies and procedures in place to respond to reports of such incidents.” The proposals say that institutions should clearly set out how they will prevent and respond to all forms of harassment and sexual misconduct, and the behaviour expectations they have of students, staff and visitors. There should be proper policies and processes in place for students to report and disclose incidents, the consultation says, including easy-to-understand information on how to do so, and support if needed. In addition, it says, the process for investigating incidents should be “fair, independent, and free from any reasonable perception of bias” and that training should be made available to staff and students to help prevent incidents and encourage reporting. The OfS says it will keep a check on the situation by monitoring information from students, universities and colleges, and other bodies. The proposals say that if the watchdog finds evidence that a university has failed to properly respond to reports of harassment and sexual misconduct then it could take action. Universities and colleges must be registered with the OfS if they wish to access public funds, for example for their students to receive government loans for tuition fees. The OfS has a range of powers to sanction institutions if they are found to have breached a condition of their registration, including financial penalties and revoking a registration.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.