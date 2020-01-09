Volunteer firefighter: Donations show world cares about Australian wildfires

A volunteer tackling the devastating wildfires in Australia has said donations from the UK and beyond show firefighters “the world is watching and the world cares”. Stephen McDonald, a British-Australian who has been helping fight the wildfires, said he has been “stunned” by the compassion of Britons. The aid worker for Save the Children in Australia has been helping tackle the wildfires since they began in September 2019, and spoke to the PA news agency while on a trip to the UK for meetings with the charity. He said seeing donations pour in has boosted the morale of volunteers battling 40 degree heat for up to 20 hours a day. Mr McDonald, who is among tens of thousands of volunteers tackling fires in the state of Victoria, said: “Financial support is being offered from people all over the world, and it’s not just celebrities tipping in, or tennis players making commitments, but it’s places like Vanuatu who are normally recipients of aid, who have made donations and provided support.

Firefighters have endured terrible conditions Credit: Rick Rycroft/PA

“It’s really difficult for people to make a hands-on contribution from places like the UK, and so if they feel they would like to make a financial contribution to one of the bush-fire appeals, I think they can have confidence those funds will be used responsibly,” he added. “The message it sends to the firefighters, is the world is watching, and the world cares.” Mr McDonald, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, added: “The level of interest and level of compassion we’ve seen from people in the UK blows me away, I was stunned to arrive and have people actively wanting to talk to me about what was going on, and share their concerns and compassion, about not just what was happening to people but to the wildlife and the environment as well.” He said a “family ethos” drove him to volunteer to tackle the fires, as his parents met as volunteer firefighters in Glasgow, and his children are also helping the community efforts in Australia. The charity worker has been a volunteer firefighter for 10 years but he said the scale and ferocity of this year’s fires is “unprecedented” and “does feel worse” than anything he has experienced before. Twelve years ago, economist Ross Garnaut predicted in the Garnaut Climate Change Review that without considerable government action, Australia would face a more intense fire season by 2020.

