Watchdog urges Whirlpool to refund customers as washing machine recall begins

Consumers affected by the Whirlpool recall of as many as 519,000 washing machines should be offered the option of a refund alongside a repair or replacement, a watchdog has urged. Whirlpool is beginning the recall on Thursday after announcing in December that hundreds of thousands of washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with the door-locking system which could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire. Currently the company has offered to repair or replace the unsafe machines, but consumer group Which? said it had “serious concerns” that this could leave significant numbers of customers with the dangerous appliances in their homes for many months to come. The watchdog said its concerns followed its findings that 26% of customers caught up in Whirlpool’s previous repair or replacement programme for fire-risk tumble dryers, which began in 2015, were told they would have to wait longer than six months for repairs.

Which? said it has been contacted by “numerous” concerned Whirlpool customers who were struggling without the use of their washing machine and feared they could be left waiting for months for a repair or replacement. Others had already bought a new machine out of desperation because they felt they could not wait. Sue Davies, head of consumer protection at Which?, said: “It would clearly be unacceptable if customers were left for many months without adequate washing facilities in their homes, particularly when there is also no offer to cover consequential costs such as trips to the laundrette. “The company should do the right thing and offer customers a refund, so people can get fire-risk machines out of their homes and quickly find a suitable replacement.”

