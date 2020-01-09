- ITV Report
Whirlpool washing machine recall: What you need to know and what you should do now
The recall of half a million Whirlpool washing machines at risk of catching fire has started across the UK.
In December, it was announced this move was necessary after 79 machines caught fire due a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire.
Hotpoint and Indesit machines built between 2014 and 2018 are affected, leading consumers to be warned about their safety.
Owners of such machines were told to contact Whirlpool directly ahead of the recall and to not use them in the meantime, leaving many unable to wash clothes.
Here is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines:
- FML 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint
- WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint
- WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint
- WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint
- WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint
- WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint
- WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint
- WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint
- WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint
- WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint
- WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint
- WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint
- WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint
- WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint
- WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint
- WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint
- WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint
- WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint
- WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint
- XWA 81252X K UK Indesit
- XWA 81252X W UK Indesit
- XWD 71452X K UK Indesit
To check if a washing machine is potentially affected, customers will need both the model number and the serial number of the appliance. Both of these codes can be found inside the door, or alternatively on a label on the rear of the appliance.
- What should those with affected machines do?
Under the recall, all affected customers will have the choice of either a free-of-charge like-for-like replacement washing machine, or a free-of-charge in-home repair of their existing appliance.
Whirlpool Corporation vice president Jeff Noel said: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, particularly over the Christmas period, but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority.
"Preparing for a recall of this scale is a complex operation and we are working tirelessly to ensure we are ready to start offering replacements or repairs to our customers from early January."
Consumers can check if their washing machine is affected by visiting Whirlpool's recall website.
- What will happen to your washing machine?
The company, however, has not given a timeframe on how long it will take for each time to be fixed.
The company, however, has not given a timeframe on how long it will take for each time to be fixed.
Whirlpool vice president Jeffrey Noel said: "In line with the commitment we made to our customers in December, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that we can now formally reach out to all affected customers who have registered with us to arrange to replace and repair their washing machines.
"We have already reassured 95% of the 1.2 million customers who came forward to register that their appliance is not affected. We have also served over a thousand customers with the greatest need over the Christmas period. We are aiming to provide remedies to all 60,000 customers currently registered with us within a matter of weeks.
"Our priority continues to be the safety of our customers, which is why we want to encourage anyone who may be affected but has not yet registered their appliance with us to do so immediately by contacting our customer service team on 0800 316 1442 or visiting our dedicated recall website so that we can provide a solution to them as quickly as possible."
- Can you get a refund?
There is no option to claim your money back over the issue but consumer group Which? believe customers should be allowed to claim a refund.
Which? said it has been contacted by "numerous" concerned Whirlpool customers who were struggling without the use of their washing machine and feared they could be left waiting for months for a repair or replacement.
Others had already bought a new machine out of desperation because they felt they could not wait.
Sue Davies, the head of consumer protection at Which?, said: “It would clearly be unacceptable if customers were left for many months without adequate washing facilities in their homes, particularly when there is also no offer to cover consequential costs such as trips to the laundrette.
“The company should do the right thing and offer customers a refund, so people can get fire-risk machines out of their homes and quickly find a suitable replacement.”
A Whirlpool spokesperson said: “We want to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this recall. The issue relates to a particular combination of components which are no longer used in the production of certain models of Indesit and Hotpoint washing machines.
“Replacing or repairing affected units completely removes the risk of this issue and avoids any possibility of the machines entering the second-hand market. Therefore this is the most effective means of removing this risk from people’s homes.”