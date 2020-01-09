Whirlpool washing machine recall: What you need to know and what you should do now

Hotpoint machines are impacted by the issue. Credit: ITV News

The recall of half a million Whirlpool washing machines at risk of catching fire has started across the UK. In December, it was announced this move was necessary after 79 machines caught fire due a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire. Hotpoint and Indesit machines built between 2014 and 2018 are affected, leading consumers to be warned about their safety. Owners of such machines were told to contact Whirlpool directly ahead of the recall and to not use them in the meantime, leaving many unable to wash clothes.

Here is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines:

FML 742P UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint

WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint

WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint

WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint

WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint

WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint

XWA 81252X K UK Indesit

XWA 81252X W UK Indesit

XWD 71452X K UK Indesit

Appliance repairer Jake Duthie explains where you can find the model number on your washing machine

To check if a washing machine is potentially affected, customers will need both the model number and the serial number of the appliance. Both of these codes can be found inside the door, or alternatively on a label on the rear of the appliance.

What should those with affected machines do?

Under the recall, all affected customers will have the choice of either a free-of-charge like-for-like replacement washing machine, or a free-of-charge in-home repair of their existing appliance. Whirlpool Corporation vice president Jeff Noel said: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, particularly over the Christmas period, but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority. "Preparing for a recall of this scale is a complex operation and we are working tirelessly to ensure we are ready to start offering replacements or repairs to our customers from early January." Consumers can check if their washing machine is affected by visiting Whirlpool's recall website.

Indesit models are also at risk of catching fire. Credit: ITV News

What will happen to your washing machine?

Under the recall, all affected customers will have the choice of either a free-of-charge like-for-like replacement washing machine, or a free-of-charge in-home repair of their existing appliance. The company, however, has not given a timeframe on how long it will take for each time to be fixed. Whirlpool vice president Jeffrey Noel said: "In line with the commitment we made to our customers in December, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that we can now formally reach out to all affected customers who have registered with us to arrange to replace and repair their washing machines. "We have already reassured 95% of the 1.2 million customers who came forward to register that their appliance is not affected. We have also served over a thousand customers with the greatest need over the Christmas period. We are aiming to provide remedies to all 60,000 customers currently registered with us within a matter of weeks. "Our priority continues to be the safety of our customers, which is why we want to encourage anyone who may be affected but has not yet registered their appliance with us to do so immediately by contacting our customer service team on 0800 316 1442 or visiting our dedicated recall website so that we can provide a solution to them as quickly as possible."

Can you get a refund?