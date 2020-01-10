Australians brace for escalating fire danger in south-east

Communities across Australia’s fire-ravaged south-east were bracing for a long day of mounting danger on Friday as thousands abandoned their homes for evacuation centres. Military helicopters dropped emergency supplies to towns at risk of being isolated by blazes fanned by rising winds. The danger is centred on New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states, where temperatures and wind speeds are escalating after a few days of relatively benign conditions. The NSW Rural Fire Service has warned that coastal towns south of Sydney including Eden, Batemans Bay and Nowra could again be under threat weeks after losing homes to the fires.

Firefighters manage a controlled burn in Australia Credit: Rick Rycroft/AP

“We want people out (and) into safer places,” Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters. In neighbouring Victoria, evacuation orders were issued in alpine areas. State Premier Daniel Andrews pleaded with residents to evacuate fire-danger areas when alerts were issued. “If it is safe to get out, then you must get out. That is the only way to guarantee your safety,” he said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian military was on standby to help firefighters and emergency agencies. “I’ve given them very clear instructions that they are to stand ready to move and support immediately,” he said. “In the event that they are needed in the wake of what we hope we will not see today, but we must prepare for today.” The military has already been involved in the unfolding crisis by clearing roads closed by fallen trees, burying dead cattle and sheep and providing fodder to surviving livestock.

