Dominic Raab calls for ‘transparent’ investigation into Iran plane crash

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has called for an “independent, full and transparent” investigation to determine what caused the Tehran airliner crash. His comments came after Boris Johnson suggested there was now a “body of information” that indicated the crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and the Canadian leader said Iran looked to have been involved in the downing of the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.

Speaking in Canada, Mr Raab said: “We agree with the Canadian assessment that indicates that Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and as (Canadian foreign minister) François-Philippe (Champagne) said it may well have been unintentional. “Our view on the crash underlines why we urgently now need an independent, full and transparent investigation to establish what caused it.

“The Iranian regime must open up to the international community, including access to the crash site, so we can get to the truth as quickly as possible to give the families of the victims an understanding of what happened to their loved ones. “The families of the victims deserve to know the truth, and we say that whether they’re Canadian families, British families, Ukrainian families, Swedish, German, Afghan. “And let us not forget the Iranian families because they have suffered the greatest loss of life in this terrible incident and they deserve to know the truth too. “We urge Iran not to repeat the reckless and dangerous attacks and rather pursue the urgent de-escalation and return to diplomatic dialogue.”