Harry and Meghan’s new website created by agency linked to duchess’s former blog

The new website launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was registered almost a year ago and created by a digital agency involved in Meghan’s former lifestyle blog.

The sussexroyal.com site, registered in March 2019, was created by a Toronto-based agency called Article which says its clients “range from national brands to lifestyle influencers”.

It lists clients including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan’s old blog The Tig, nickelodeon, and fashion brand Diane von Furstenberg.

In its “about” section, Article says: “We make digital products and experiences for every platform, and we make s**t happen for clients in any country.”